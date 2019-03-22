Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Eligible Saturday
Pageau has served his one-game suspension and is available for Saturday's clash with Edmonton.
Pageau missed Thursday's tilt with Calgary due to his ban. With the center back in the fold, Vitali Abramov and Filip Chlapik were returned to AHL Belleville. The 25-year-old Pageau will look to keep rolling, as he's notched five points in his last eight outings.
