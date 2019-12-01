Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Ends brief goal drought
Pageau scored his 14th goal of the season in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Flames.
He fired a shot over David Rittich's shoulder midway through the third period to tie the score, only for Calgary to re-take the lead 61 seconds later. Pageau had gone four games without lighting the lamp coming into Saturday, which remarkably was his longest drought of the season, and on the year he's now up to 20 points in 27 games.
