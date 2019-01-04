Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Expected back Sunday
Pageau (Achilles) is slated to return to the lineup against the Hurricanes on Sunday.
While the news rules Pageau out versus Minnesota on Saturday, the fact that the center has a definitive return date is good news for fantasy owners. The Ottawa native -- who suffered his injury during training camp -- hasn't played in a competitive hockey game since April 7, 2018, a stretch of nearly nine months. Pageau will likely slot into a bottom-six role to start, but could quickly challenge for a spot on the top two lines. In order to suit up Sunday, the 25-year-old will need to be activated off injured reserve.
More News
-
Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Nearing return•
-
Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Cleared for contact•
-
Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Already skating again•
-
Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Moves to IR•
-
Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Officially diagnosed with torn Achilles•
-
Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Hurt during testing•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...