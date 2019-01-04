Pageau (Achilles) is slated to return to the lineup against the Hurricanes on Sunday.

While the news rules Pageau out versus Minnesota on Saturday, the fact that the center has a definitive return date is good news for fantasy owners. The Ottawa native -- who suffered his injury during training camp -- hasn't played in a competitive hockey game since April 7, 2018, a stretch of nearly nine months. Pageau will likely slot into a bottom-six role to start, but could quickly challenge for a spot on the top two lines. In order to suit up Sunday, the 25-year-old will need to be activated off injured reserve.