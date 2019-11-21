Pageau scored his 13th goal of the season during a 2-1 overtime win versus the Canadiens on Wednesday.

Pageau is tied for fifth in the league with 13 goals this season and has found the back of the net five times in the last five games including a hat trick Nov. 13. With 17 points in 22 games, Pageau is on pace to surpass his career-best 43-point campaign from 2015-16.