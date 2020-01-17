Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Game-time call Saturday
Pageau (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's clash with the Flames, Steve Lloyd of TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Pageau registered seven points in 11 contests prior to getting hurt while averaging 21:01 of ice time. If the center remains sidelined, Artem Anisimov and Chris Tierney should both see an uptick in minutes. With the All-Star break right around the corner, the Sens could decide to hold Pageau out of the lineup as a precaution.
