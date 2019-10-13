Pageau scored a goal, picked up an assist and got a fighting major in Saturday's 4-2 win over Tampa Bay.

Where did that come from? A Gordie Howe hat trick for a guy not known for aggression. Then again, he took on little Brayden Point. Pageau doesn't have huge upside, but he did score 43 points a few years ago. He'll be given plenty of opportunity in Ottawa this season and could challenge that total, especially if Saturday's chemistry with newcomer Vladislav Namestnikov is real.

