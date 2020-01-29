Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Hits 20-goal mark for first time
Pageau scored a power-play goal on three shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over Buffalo. He also won 11 of 20 (55.9 percent) faceoffs.
Pageau opened the scoring just 3:59 into the game, deftly re-directing a Thomas Chabot centering feed past Buffalo goalie Linus Ullmark. The tally made Pageau a 20-goal scorer for the first time in his NHL career and he needed only 48 games to do it. Pageau will be an unrestricted free agent this summer and figures to be a hot commodity at next month's trade deadline if Ottawa makes him available.
