Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Keys win with pair of goals
Pageau scored twice on three shots and had two PIM in a 6-2 win over the Rangers on Monday. He also had a plus-3 rating.
Pageau's second tally was a beauty, blocking a shot in the defensive zone and turning it into a breakaway goal to put the Sens up 4-1 midway through the second period. Earlier he knocked home a rebound to get Ottawa on the board late in the first frame. It was the first two-goal game of the year for the 25-year-old, who has five goals and eight points in 13 games.
