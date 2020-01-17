Pageau (upper body) won't dress in Thursday's matchup against the Golden Knights, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

It's unclear how Pageau suffered the upper-body injury, but as evidenced by this news, the issue is serious enough to force him out of the lineup. In his stead, Rudolfs Balcers will draw into the lineup. Expect an update on Pageau's status ahead of Saturday's game against Calgary.