Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Late scratch Thursday
Pageau (upper body) won't dress in Thursday's matchup against the Golden Knights, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
It's unclear how Pageau suffered the upper-body injury, but as evidenced by this news, the issue is serious enough to force him out of the lineup. In his stead, Rudolfs Balcers will draw into the lineup. Expect an update on Pageau's status ahead of Saturday's game against Calgary.
More News
-
Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Ties career mark in goals•
-
Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Carries offense in victory•
-
Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Bags trio of apples in OT victory•
-
Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Tallies late Monday•
-
Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Bright spot in loss•
-
Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Ends brief goal drought•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.