Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Leads the way with three-point outing
Pageau tallied two assists and added a shorthanded goal in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Flyers.
The 5-foot-10 center also racked up five hits in his terrific performance. Pageau totaled a season-high 20:54 of ice time, so there may be some correlation with his scoring. The 24-year-old is still more of a physical player than a scorer and his fantasy value shouldn't change much despite the big night.
More News
-
Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Picks up assist in losing effort•
-
Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Skates on second line in preseason opener•
-
Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Avoids arbitration•
-
Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Set for arbitration•
-
Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Opens scoring in Game 1 victory•
-
Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Fittingly nets series-sealing tally•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...