Pageau tallied two assists and added a shorthanded goal in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Flyers.

The 5-foot-10 center also racked up five hits in his terrific performance. Pageau totaled a season-high 20:54 of ice time, so there may be some correlation with his scoring. The 24-year-old is still more of a physical player than a scorer and his fantasy value shouldn't change much despite the big night.