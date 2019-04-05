Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Lights lamp in defeat
Pageau scored his team's final goal of the night in a 5-2 loss to Buffalo on Thursday.
The goal ended a 10-game drought for Pageau, who has just four points since March 9. He's not finishing the year out strong, and odds are that you can do better than him in Saturday's season finale.
