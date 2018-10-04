Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Moves to IR
Pageau (Achilles) is listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
This comes as no surprise as Pageau isn't expected to return until March of 2019. Barring a miraculous turnaround in his rehab, there could be as few as 10 games left on the schedule by the time the center is ready to play.
-
