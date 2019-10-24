Pageau scored a short-handed goal on three shots and was plus-2 in a 5-2 win over the Red Wings on Wednesday.

Pageau snapped a 2-2 tie at 5:27 of the third period when he caused a turnover at his own blueline and scored on a partial breakaway to put the Sens up to stay. The 26-year-old is off to a productive start to the 2019-20 season, scoring three goals and six points in nine games with a plus-8 rating. Injuries limited him to four goals in 39 games a year ago, but a healthy Pageau should be good for around 15 goals and 30-plus points.