Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Nabs short-handed winner
Pageau scored a short-handed goal on three shots and was plus-2 in a 5-2 win over the Red Wings on Wednesday.
Pageau snapped a 2-2 tie at 5:27 of the third period when he caused a turnover at his own blueline and scored on a partial breakaway to put the Sens up to stay. The 26-year-old is off to a productive start to the 2019-20 season, scoring three goals and six points in nine games with a plus-8 rating. Injuries limited him to four goals in 39 games a year ago, but a healthy Pageau should be good for around 15 goals and 30-plus points.
More News
-
Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Scores game-tying goal•
-
Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Gets Gordie Howe hat trick•
-
Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Picks up helper in loss•
-
Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Lights lamp in defeat•
-
Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Eligible Saturday•
-
Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Will sit one game•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.