Pageau tore his Achilles tendon during testing Thursday and will miss at least six months after undergoing surgery.

After trading away it's best player Thursday, Ottawa was hit with the news that top-six forward Pageau suffered a serious injury during pre-camp testing. The Ottawa native will almost certainly be placed on injured reserve once roster limits go into effect. In the meantime, newly acquired Chris Tierney will get an opportunity to compete for Pageau's spot in the lineup alongside Zack Smith, Logan Brown and Filip Chlapik.