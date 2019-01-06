Pageau (Achilles) was activated from injured reserve Sunday, per the NHL's official media site. He'll play Sunday's game versus the Hurricanes.

Pageau was initially targeting a March return, but he accelerated his recovery and will get back in the lineup two months early. He'll add instant support up the middle for the Senators, as the 26-year-old scored 14 goals and added 15 assists in 78 games last year. According to Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun, Pageau will center the third line with Magnus Paajarvi and Zack Smith