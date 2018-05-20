Pageau scored 14 goals and pitched in 15 assists during 2017-18, while throwing 147 shots on goal.

In his sixth NHL season Pageau was handed an extended look on the power-play as he averaged 1:02 of time per game, but it only translated to a goal and an assist over the course of the season. The lack of power-play production is disappointing, especially since the 25-year-old was used more in a defensive role, starting 58 percent of his shifts in his own zone. Pageau still filled the stat sheet posting 131 hits while blocking 68 shots, and will return to Ottawa once again in 2018-19.