Pageau (upper body) is expected to miss at least a week's worth of action, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Pageau is one of the Ottawa's top faceoff men, having won 282 of 531 draws for a success rate of 53.1 percent. Without JPG, the Senators will rely on prospect Filip Chlapik to round out the forward group at the center spot.

