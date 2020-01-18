Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Out Saturday
Pageau is dealing with a sore neck and will not play in Saturday's home game against the Flames, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Pageau also missed Thursday's contest against Vegas but, fortunately, it doesn't sound like a serious injury. The Senators don't play again until after the All-Star break on Jan. 27, so the 27-year-old should have time to get back into game shape.
More News
-
Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Game-time call Saturday•
-
Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Late scratch Thursday•
-
Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Ties career mark in goals•
-
Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Carries offense in victory•
-
Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Bags trio of apples in OT victory•
-
Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Tallies late Monday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.