Pageau is dealing with a sore neck and will not play in Saturday's home game against the Flames, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Pageau also missed Thursday's contest against Vegas but, fortunately, it doesn't sound like a serious injury. The Senators don't play again until after the All-Star break on Jan. 27, so the 27-year-old should have time to get back into game shape.

