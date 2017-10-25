Pageau assisted on Dion Phaneuf's opening goal in Tuesday's loss to Los Angeles.

Pageau has had a slow start to the season, managing just three assists in nine contests. The third-line center put up 33 points last season, but is too inconsistent to be trusted in most fantasy leagues. He's a great depth scorer when he's at his best, so if he catches fire, take notice and snatch him up temporarily in a deeper format.