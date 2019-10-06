Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Picks up helper in loss
Pageau drew an assist on Ottawa's lone goal in its 4-1 loss to the Rangers on Saturday.
Despite his team still being winless, Pageau has been highly effective through two games, finding the scoresheet in both contests. Limited to 39 appearances a year ago, the 26-year-old will be looking to stay healthy in 2019-20 and help lead a rebuilding Senators team that many predict will struggle to win most nights.
