Pageau scored a goal in Thursday's overtime loss to the Kings.

Pageau picked up the rebound off a shot from the point and backhanded it past the outstretched blocker of Darcy Kuemper for his third goal of the year. The tally ended a nine-game goalless streak for the center. Despite the slump, the Ontario native is actually ahead of his pace last season in which he racked up 33 points in 82 outings.

