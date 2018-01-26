Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Quiet in return to action
Pageau failed to mark the scoresheet and recorded just a single shot through 16:03 of ice time during Thursday's 3-2 loss to Boston.
The center missed the previous three games with an upper-body injury and was considered a surprise addition to the lineup. He enters the All-Star break with an underwhelming six goals and 15 points through 43 games, and it's looking more and more likely that his 2014-15 showing (43 points) was a statistical outlier. Additionally, considering how poorly the Senators are playing, there aren't many fantasy settings where Pageau is worth a roster spot.
