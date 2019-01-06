Pageau should be activated Sunday in advance of a game against Carolina.

Pageau's comment makes it pretty clear that he's going to be in the lineup for Ottawa, but odds are that he won't get a lot of ice time, as the Senators are going nowhere this season and have no incentive to rush Pageau back to where he was before his Achilles injury. Plan on using him only in daily leagues until he shows he's back to his old self.