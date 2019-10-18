Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Scores game-tying goal
Pageau scored a goal on five shots in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Golden Knights.
Pageau knotted the game at 2-2 just 4:25 into the third period and has found the net in two of his last three games. He's off to a nice start overall this season with five points and a plus-3 rating in his first six games. He's reached the scoresheet in four of those six games and should be able to provide double-digit goals if he can stay healthy for a full season. He was limited to 39 games (and four goals) a year ago.
