Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Scores in 2018-19 debut
Pageau scored a goal in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Hurricanes.
Sidelined with an Achilles injury, Pageau hadn't suited up in 2018-19 until Sunday's affair. The 26-year-old wasted little time opening his account by scoring in the second period. Unfortunately, Ottawa would be shutout in the final frame. Regardless of the result, the Senators will be thrilled to have Pageau back in their lineup. If you've been stashing him on your bench, the time has come to insert him into your lineup.
