Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Scores in OT
Pageau scored the overtime winner in a 3-2 win over the Kings on Thursday.
Four goals in three games, that's the roll Pageau has been on as of late, as the Sens' forward has five points in his last four games. For the season, Pageau has collected 11 points in 15 contests but has yet to find the scoresheet with the man advantage.
