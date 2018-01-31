Pageau scored a goal on two shots while adding three hits, a blocked shot and a plus-1 rating in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

The goal was only his seventh of the season, but it did give the Sens a lead that they would eventually squander in the third period. Pageau's spot on the depth chart doesn't afford him many prime scoring opportunities -- he hasn't picked up a power-play point since 2015-16 -- but if Derick Brassard gets dealt away by the trade deadline, Pageau could move into a top-six role to close out the campaign.