Pageau scored the game-winning goal in Saturday's NHL100 Classic against the Canadiens. The Senators won 3-0.

Pageau delivered a sweet tip on an Erik Karlsson low wrist shot from the right point. It was just Pageau's second point in his last 13 games and that makes him a non-viable fantasy option right now.

