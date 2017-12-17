Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Scores winner in NHL100 outdoor game
Pageau scored the game-winning goal in Saturday's NHL100 Classic against the Canadiens. The Senators won 3-0.
Pageau delivered a sweet tip on an Erik Karlsson low wrist shot from the right point. It was just Pageau's second point in his last 13 games and that makes him a non-viable fantasy option right now.
