Pageau collected a pair of helpers in Wednesday's 7-4 loss to the Canucks.

With 10 points in 31 games this season, Pageau has not found as much success as usual, thanks to an Achilles injury that held him out of the first half of the campaign. He's manning the pivot on the first line and top power-play unit, so he receives plenty of opportunities to contribute to the offense.

