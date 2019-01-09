Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Set to increase ice time
Pageau will likely see his ice time increase to 15 minutes a night moving forward, per coach Guy Boucher.
This is great news for Pageau owners, as it shows that Boucher thinks he's ready to get back to where he was before his Achilles injury. With Matt Duchene out three games for the birth of his child, Pageau has an excellent opportunity to produce this week.
More News
-
Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Scores in 2018-19 debut•
-
Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Officially in lineup Sunday•
-
Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Says he'll play Sunday•
-
Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Expected back Sunday•
-
Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Nearing return•
-
Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Cleared for contact•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...