Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Skates on second line in preseason opener
Pageau joined the Senators' second line against Toronto in response to injuries, the Ottawa Citizen reports.
Pageau broke out in the postseason last year, and the Ottawa native has a chance to earn more ice time with Derick Brassard recovering from shoulder surgery and Colin White out with a broken wrist. If he's skating with Mark Stone and Bobby Ryan in October, Pageau should be in position to surpass last year's total of 33 points.
