Pageau joined the Senators' second line against Toronto in response to injuries, the Ottawa Citizen reports.

Pageau broke out in the postseason last year, and the Ottawa native has a chance to earn more ice time with Derick Brassard recovering from shoulder surgery and Colin White out with a broken wrist. If he's skating with Mark Stone and Bobby Ryan in October, Pageau should be in position to surpass last year's total of 33 points.

