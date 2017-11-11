Pageau recorded an assist and won eight of eleven faceoffs during Saturday's 4-3 triumph over the Avalanche.

The pesky forward is producing at a fairly high clip with a goal and nine points in 16 games thus far in 2017-18. His value is still limited to deeper leagues where his contributions in hits (32) and blocked shots (15) are more rewarded.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories