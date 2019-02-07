Pageau picked up two assists in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Maple Leafs.

He helped set up both of Magnus Paajarvi's goals on the night, as the duo showed flashes of chemistry on the Sens' third line. Given that Pageau hadn't found the scoresheet in his prior nine games, however, he'll need to do a little more before he works his way onto the fantasy radar in most formats.

More News
Our Latest Stories