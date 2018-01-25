Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Surprise addition to lineup
Pageau (upper body) will play in Thursday's game against the Bruins.
This is rather surprising given that Senators coach Guy Boucher told reporters Monday that there would be "slim to no chance" that Pageau would be ready to return ahead of the All-Star break. Still, we're talking about a guy who is starting a whopping 65.6 of his even-strength shifts in the defensive zone this season, and that's not a favorable setup in the fantasy realm. Pageau has just 15 points (six goals, nine assists) through 42 games.
