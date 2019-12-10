Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Tallies late Monday
Pageau scored a shorthanded, empty-net goal in Monday's 5-2 win over the Bruins.
Pageau's tally acted as insurance as the Bruins desperately tried to overcome a two-goal deficit in the third period. The 27-year-old has points in four of his last five games, giving him 16 goals and 23 points in 31 contests overall this season. Pageau has added 53 hits and 73 shots on goal with a plus-19 rating.
