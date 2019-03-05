Pageau picked up an assist in Sunday's 3-2 win over Florida.

Pageau is still trying to find his scoring touch after missing the first 42 games this season after injuring his Achilles tendon. His 0.25 points per game is the lowest since playing just 28 games during the 2013-14 campaign. Despite that, the 26-year-old is averaging a career-high 17:03 minutes of ice time and over 18 minutes in the last seven games.