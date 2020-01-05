Pageau scored a power-play goal Saturday in a 5-3 loss to Tampa Bay.

It's his 19th of the season and he got it in his 42nd game this season. It tied his career mark set in 2015-16. But it took Pageau a full 82 games to do it. He's in the middle of a career season and there's even chatter that he should be considered for the Selke trophy. That's heady praise for the pending UFA. Pageau is about to cash in, unless he decides to take a hometown discount. The 27-year-old was born in Ottawa, so maybe there's some possibility in that.