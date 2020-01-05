Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Ties career mark in goals
Pageau scored a power-play goal Saturday in a 5-3 loss to Tampa Bay.
It's his 19th of the season and he got it in his 42nd game this season. It tied his career mark set in 2015-16. But it took Pageau a full 82 games to do it. He's in the middle of a career season and there's even chatter that he should be considered for the Selke trophy. That's heady praise for the pending UFA. Pageau is about to cash in, unless he decides to take a hometown discount. The 27-year-old was born in Ottawa, so maybe there's some possibility in that.
More News
-
Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Carries offense in victory•
-
Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Bags trio of apples in OT victory•
-
Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Tallies late Monday•
-
Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Bright spot in loss•
-
Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Ends brief goal drought•
-
Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Five goals in five games•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.