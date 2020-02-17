Pageau scored on the power play and tallied an even-strength assist during Sunday's 4-3 overtime win versus the Stars.

Sunday was Pageau's first multi-point effort since Dec. 23 -- a span of 18 games. His 22 goals this season are a career-best mark for the forward who continues to be discussed in trade rumors leading up the NHL's trade deadline. Pageau, across 57 games in 2019-20, has found the scoresheet 36 times.