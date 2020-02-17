Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Two points overtime victory
Pageau scored on the power play and tallied an even-strength assist during Sunday's 4-3 overtime win versus the Stars.
Sunday was Pageau's first multi-point effort since Dec. 23 -- a span of 18 games. His 22 goals this season are a career-best mark for the forward who continues to be discussed in trade rumors leading up the NHL's trade deadline. Pageau, across 57 games in 2019-20, has found the scoresheet 36 times.
More News
-
Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Hits 20-goal mark for first time•
-
Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Back in action Monday•
-
Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Out Saturday•
-
Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Game-time call Saturday•
-
Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Late scratch Thursday•
-
Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Ties career mark in goals•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.