Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Will hear from league
Pageau will have a hearing with the league for his hit on Canucks' Ashton Sautner on Wednesday, the Department of Player Safety announced Thursday.
Pageau appeared to catch Saunter high and from behind, things the league will look at in determining whether Pageau is given any supplementary discipline. Injuries have limited the Ottawa native to just 31 games this season, which will likely see him miss the 20-point threshold for the first time since 2014-15, especially if he has to serve a suspension.
