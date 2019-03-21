On Thursday, Pageau was hit with a one-game suspension for boarding Vancouver's Ashton Sautner during Wednesday's 7-4 loss to the Canucks.

Pageau's hit on Sautner was high and also from behind. As a result, he'll miss Thursday's game versus Calgary, after the league deemed the hit worthy of a one-game suspension. The 26-year-old will be eligible to return Saturday in Edmonton.