Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Won't be back before All-Star break
Pageau (upper body) has little to no chance of returning before the All-Star break according to head coach Guy Boucher, TSN 1200 reports.
The Senators have three games before the break, and they will have to plan to be without Pageau for all three of them. That would make Tuesday the 30th the soonest the 25-year-old could return. He's already missed two games with this injury.
