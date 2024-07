Davies inked a one-year, two-way contract with Ottawa on Monday.

Davies failed to get into an NHL game last season, spending the entire campaign in the minors with AHL Rochester. For the Americans, the 2016 seventh-round pick generated 12 goals and 23 assists in 66 regular-season contests. While Davies could see more NHL action with Ottawa during the 2024-25 campaign, he is unlikely to be a full-time NHL player.