Senators' Jim O'Brien: Bumped up a level
O'Brien was recalled from AHL Belleville on Monday, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.
Just a day after signing his new two-year contract, the 29-year-old will bump back up to the majors. Although O'Brien has been bouncing between the NHL and minors transaction wise the last several seasons, he's only played in four NHL games since the 2012-13 season. However, with Alex Burrows (suspension) currently sidelined, now might be O'Brien's chance to crack the lineup.
