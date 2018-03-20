O'Brien was recalled from AHL Belleville on Tuesday.

O'Brien has largely toiled in the minors since the Senators drafted him with a first-round (29th overall) draft pick in 2007. Ryan Dzingel has already been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Panthers, so O'Brien could be deployed for his 10th NHL contest of the 2017-18 campaign. Still, with only 13 points (eight goals, five assists) through 76 games at the highest level, he's a desperation play in fantasy.