Senators' Jim O'Brien: Called up Tuesday
O'Brien was recalled from AHL Belleville on Tuesday.
O'Brien has largely toiled in the minors since the Senators drafted him with a first-round (29th overall) draft pick in 2007. Ryan Dzingel has already been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Panthers, so O'Brien could be deployed for his 10th NHL contest of the 2017-18 campaign. Still, with only 13 points (eight goals, five assists) through 76 games at the highest level, he's a desperation play in fantasy.
More News
-
Senators' Jim O'Brien: Shipped down to minors•
-
Senators' Jim O'Brien: Bumped up a level•
-
Senators' Jim O'Brien: Waived after signing contract•
-
Jim O'Brien: Procures two-year, two-way deal with Ottawa•
-
Avalanche's Jim O'Brien: Reassigned Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Jim O'Brien: Summoned to parent club•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...