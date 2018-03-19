O'Brien was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Monday.

O'Brien joined Ottawa following the 2018 Winter Olympics, but managed a mere one helper and 10 shots in nine outings with the Senators. The center may still get brought back to the NHL before the end of the season, but for the time being, will be replaced in the lineup by Filip Chlapik.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories