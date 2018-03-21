O'Brien was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Wednesday.

O'Brien was called up Tuesday and ended up skating for 9:18 of ice time in a 7-2 home loss to the Panthers. The AHL's Senators don't play again until Friday, but the big club is expected to reintroduce Ryan Dzingel (bruise) in the lineup and he evidently takes priority over an inexperienced player like O'Brien, who has only managed to sneak into 77 NHL games at the top level between the Senators and Devils after Ottawa took him 29th overall in the 2007 NHL Entry Draft.