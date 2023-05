Smejkal signed a one-year, entry-level contract with Ottawa on Friday.

The 26-year-old winger spent two seasons in the WHL, back in 2014-15 and the following year, but was never drafted. Smejkal had 23 goals and 43 points in 49 games with Oskarshamn IK of the Swedish League in 2022-23. He has an opportunity to make the Senators next season as a bottom-six forward.