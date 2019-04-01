Senators' Joel Daccord: Inks entry-level deal
Daccord signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Senators on Monday.
The 22-year-old signs from Arizona State University, where he racked up a 21-12-1 record along with a 2.36 GAA and .926 save percentage this past campaign. Daccord is a finalist for both the Hobey Baker and the nation's top goalie award, and could find himself starting with the big club as early as this week. Per the team, Daccord is expected to stay up with the Senators for the remainder of the season.
