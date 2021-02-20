Daccord was added to Ottawa's taxi squad Saturday.
Marcus Hogberg is dealing with a lower-body issue, so Daccord will be on hand as an emergency option for Sunday's game against the Canadiens. The 24-year-old backstop hasn't seen top-level action since he made his NHL debut in 2018-19.
