According to general manager Pierre Dorion, Daccord's (leg) injury "is not short term," TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

With Daccord facing an extended absence and Matt Murray (upper body) considered week-to-week, Filip Gustavsson will take over as the Senators' No. 1 netminder for the foreseeable future. It wouldn't be surprising to see Daccord, who's compiled a 1-3-1 record while posting a 3.28 GAA and .897 save percentage in eight appearances this season, placed on injured reserve in the coming days.